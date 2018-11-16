CRA International, Inc. (CRAI) CEO Paul A. Maleh Sells 6,400 Shares

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $288,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,782,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

CRA International stock opened at $44.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 0.98. CRA International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.76 and a 52 week high of $58.75.

Get CRA International alerts:

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $103.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.90 million. CRA International had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 27th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from CRA International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. CRA International’s payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered CRA International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. BidaskClub raised CRA International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRAI. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CRA International by 203.5% in the second quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 21,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 14,140 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CRA International by 53.0% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 20,842 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in CRA International in the second quarter worth $279,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CRA International by 74.4% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in CRA International by 58.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. 84.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/16/cra-international-inc-crai-ceo-paul-a-maleh-sells-6400-shares.html.

About CRA International

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through critical business strategy and performance-related issues.

See Also: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for CRA International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRA International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.