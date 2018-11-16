Crabel Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB)

Crabel Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 112.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 13,894,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,353,000 after acquiring an additional 7,360,179 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 79.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,318,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,914 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6,842.3% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 971,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,089,000 after acquiring an additional 957,450 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 12.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,710,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,156,000 after acquiring an additional 535,776 shares during the period. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,575.3% in the third quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 213,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,759,000 after acquiring an additional 200,770 shares during the period.

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $50.21 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.85 and a one year high of $51.95.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1071 per share. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is an increase from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 1st.

