Craig Brosious Sells 1,600 Shares of Bel Fuse, Inc. (BELFB) Stock

Bel Fuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) VP Craig Brosious sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of BELFB traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.37. 591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,430. Bel Fuse, Inc. has a one year low of $17.10 and a one year high of $29.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.16 million, a P/E ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 0.90.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.18. Bel Fuse had a negative net margin of 0.78% and a positive return on equity of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $146.49 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 14th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bel Fuse by 6.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,421,073 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,701,000 after acquiring an additional 87,361 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Bel Fuse in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,023,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bel Fuse by 28.0% in the third quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,257 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Bel Fuse by 3.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 516,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,687,000 after acquiring an additional 18,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Bel Fuse in the third quarter valued at approximately $495,000. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Bel Fuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bel Fuse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Bel Fuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers magnetic products, such as integrated connector modules; power transformers; SMD power inductors and SMPS transformers; and telecom discrete components.

