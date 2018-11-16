Craig S. Mckasson Sells 6,250 Shares of Premier Inc (PINC) Stock

Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) insider Craig S. Mckasson sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total transaction of $246,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,380,362.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Premier stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.57. The company had a trading volume of 786,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,624. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.55. Premier Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.70 and a fifty-two week high of $47.22.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $401.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.79 million. Premier had a net margin of 32.31% and a negative return on equity of 23.61%. Premier’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Premier Inc will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PINC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of Premier from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Premier in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Premier to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Premier presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.19.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PINC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 45.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 8,502 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Premier during the first quarter worth $474,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 34.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 31.9% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 11,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 65.6% during the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 264,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,640,000 after purchasing an additional 104,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.82% of the company’s stock.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

