Crane Co. (CR) Holdings Lessened by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,103 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Crane were worth $6,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Crane during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,939,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Crane by 6.8% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 370,894 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,720,000 after buying an additional 23,667 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management bought a new position in Crane in the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Crane by 5.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 496,882 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,815,000 after buying an additional 26,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Crane in the third quarter worth approximately $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CR opened at $91.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Crane Co. has a 52 week low of $78.93 and a 52 week high of $102.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.31.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. Crane had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The business had revenue of $855.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crane Co. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.91%.

In other Crane news, insider Brendan Curran sold 3,000 shares of Crane stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.07, for a total value of $273,210.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,306,490.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Louis V. Pinkham sold 4,400 shares of Crane stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.15, for a total transaction of $409,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,545 shares in the company, valued at $2,193,216.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,767 shares of company stock worth $2,159,088 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CR. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Crane from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Crane from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.13.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers process valves and related products, including on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

