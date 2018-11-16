Cray (CRAY) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Cray (NASDAQ: CRAY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/14/2018 – Cray was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

11/8/2018 – Cray was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/2/2018 – Cray was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

11/2/2018 – Cray was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/1/2018 – Cray was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/18/2018 – Cray was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRAY traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.00. 558,584 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,590. The firm has a market capitalization of $991.11 million, a PE ratio of -25.74 and a beta of 1.35. Cray Inc. has a one year low of $18.76 and a one year high of $28.60.

Cray (NASDAQ:CRAY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $92.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.58 million. Cray had a negative net margin of 33.95% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cray Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Brian C. Henry sold 18,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total transaction of $451,554.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 87,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,127,244.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cray by 5.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,800,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,710,000 after buying an additional 279,746 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Cray by 11.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,560,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,540,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cray by 27.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,364,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,339,000 after buying an additional 291,591 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Cray by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,354,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,329,000 after buying an additional 25,498 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Cray by 10.2% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,296,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,878,000 after buying an additional 120,164 shares during the period. 98.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cray Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services computing systems, and data analytics and artificial intelligence solutions. It operates through Supercomputing, Storage and Data Management, Maintenance and Support, and Engineering Services and Other segments.

