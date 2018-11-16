Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Bayer (BAYN) a €77.00 Price Target

Bayer (FRA:BAYN) has been given a €77.00 ($89.53) price objective by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.34% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Commerzbank set a €99.00 ($115.12) price objective on Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank set a €125.00 ($145.35) price objective on Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €72.00 ($83.72) price objective on Bayer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Independent Research set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on Bayer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €88.50 ($102.91) price objective on Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €94.12 ($109.44).

FRA:BAYN opened at €62.94 ($73.19) on Wednesday. Bayer has a 52-week low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a 52-week high of €123.82 ($143.98).

Bayer Company Profile

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

