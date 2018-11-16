Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Williams-Sonoma (WSM) a $50.00 Price Target

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) has been given a $50.00 price objective by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 17.44% from the stock’s previous close.

WSM has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $60.00 price target on Williams-Sonoma and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.73.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $60.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.95. Williams-Sonoma has a 1-year low of $44.01 and a 1-year high of $73.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 28.68% and a net margin of 4.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP David Randolph King sold 24,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $1,675,368.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,530.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Janet Hayes sold 14,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total value of $979,005.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,056,940.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WSM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 642.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 977,986 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,273,000 after purchasing an additional 846,345 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,283,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $78,806,000 after purchasing an additional 713,300 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,459,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,055,795 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,804,000 after purchasing an additional 526,595 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 163.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 708,430 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,483,000 after purchasing an additional 439,800 shares during the period.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.