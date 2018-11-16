Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Vodafone Group (VOD)

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 260 ($3.40) price target on Vodafone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 270 ($3.53) price target on Vodafone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on Vodafone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 218.75 ($2.86).

Shares of Vodafone Group stock opened at GBX 154.30 ($2.02) on Wednesday. Vodafone Group has a twelve month low of GBX 197.45 ($2.58) and a twelve month high of GBX 239.65 ($3.13).

In other news, insider Dame Clara Furse acquired 6,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 166 ($2.17) per share, for a total transaction of £10,594.12 ($13,843.09). Also, insider Margherita D. Valle acquired 180,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 165 ($2.16) per share, with a total value of £297,300.30 ($388,475.50). Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 236,564 shares of company stock valued at $39,189,442.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

