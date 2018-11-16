Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP) Shares Bought by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) by 92.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 663,356 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 318,621 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.93% of Crestwood Equity Partners worth $24,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CEQP. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $129,006,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 8,381.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,111,527 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,422 shares during the period. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 139.3% during the second quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 1,155,129 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,675,000 after acquiring an additional 672,466 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 142.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 471,942 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $17,344,000 after acquiring an additional 277,496 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $9,068,000. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CEQP opened at $30.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a 1-year low of $22.30 and a 1-year high of $40.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -26.49 and a beta of 2.46.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.32). Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $930.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.81%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s payout ratio is -206.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in a report on Monday, September 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks set a $40.00 price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Crestwood Equity Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Crestwood Equity Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services.

