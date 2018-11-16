Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP) Shares Sold by Brasada Capital Management LP

Brasada Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) by 54.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners in the second quarter worth about $129,006,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 5.8% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 123,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,550,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners in the second quarter worth about $230,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 31.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after buying an additional 16,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 45.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 422,381 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,411,000 after buying an additional 132,499 shares during the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Crestwood Equity Partners alerts:

CEQP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks set a $40.00 target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Shares of CEQP stock opened at $30.73 on Friday. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a 52 week low of $22.30 and a 52 week high of $40.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -26.49 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.32). Crestwood Equity Partners had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $930.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.81%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -206.90%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/16/crestwood-equity-partners-lp-ceqp-shares-sold-by-brasada-capital-management-lp.html.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services.

Featured Article: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEQP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP).

Receive News & Ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.