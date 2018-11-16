Critical Comparison: New Wei (WLTGQ) versus CONSOL Coal Resources (CCR)

New Wei (OTCMKTS:WLTGQ) and CONSOL Coal Resources (NYSE:CCR) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Get New Wei alerts:

This table compares New Wei and CONSOL Coal Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Wei N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CONSOL Coal Resources $322.78 million 1.58 $40.46 million $1.46 12.67

CONSOL Coal Resources has higher revenue and earnings than New Wei.

Dividends

CONSOL Coal Resources pays an annual dividend of $2.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.1%. New Wei does not pay a dividend. CONSOL Coal Resources pays out 140.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares New Wei and CONSOL Coal Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Wei N/A N/A N/A CONSOL Coal Resources 17.42% 28.19% 12.80%

Risk and Volatility

New Wei has a beta of 56.38, indicating that its stock price is 5,538% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CONSOL Coal Resources has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of New Wei shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.6% of CONSOL Coal Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of New Wei shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for New Wei and CONSOL Coal Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Wei 0 0 0 0 N/A CONSOL Coal Resources 0 2 1 0 2.33

CONSOL Coal Resources has a consensus target price of $20.50, suggesting a potential upside of 10.81%. Given CONSOL Coal Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CONSOL Coal Resources is more favorable than New Wei.

Summary

CONSOL Coal Resources beats New Wei on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

New Wei Company Profile

Walter Energy, Inc. is a producer and exporter of metallurgical coal for the global steel industry. It also produces thermal coal, anthracite, metallurgical coke and coal bed methane gas and other related products. The company operates through following reportable segments: U.S. Operations, Canadian and U.K. Operations, and Other. The U.S. Operations segment includes hard coking coal and thermal coal mines in both Alabama and West Virginia, a coke plant in Alabama, and coal bed methane extraction operations also located in Alabama. The Alabama operations consist of two underground hard coking coal mines in Southern Appalachia’s Blue Creek coal seam, one underground thermal coal mine, one surface hard coking coal mine and two surface hard coking and thermal coal mines. The West Virginia operations acquired four mines on two properties in West Virginia through the acquisition of Western Coal. The Mines on these properties produce both hard coking and thermal coal. The two properties are the Gauley Eagle and Maple properties and each has an underground mine and surface mine. The Canadian mining operations segment currently operate three surface metallurgical coal mines in Northeast British Columbia’s coalfields. Within British Columbia, the company holds the right to two large multi-deposit coal property groups: the Wolverine group, including the Perry Creek, EB and Hermann deposits; and the Brazion group, including the Brule Mine and the Willow Creek Mine and less explored portions of these properties and adjacent properties. The U.K. mining operation segment consists of an underground and surface mine located in South Wales. Walter Energy was founded by James Willis Walter in 1946 and is headquartered in Birmingham, AL.

CONSOL Coal Resources Company Profile

CONSOL Coal Resources LP produces and sells high-Btu thermal coal in the Northern Appalachian Basin and the eastern United States. It owns a 25% undivided interest in the Pennsylvania mining complex, which consists of three underground mines and related infrastructure that produce high-Btu bituminous thermal coal located primarily in southwestern Pennsylvania. The company markets its thermal coal principally to electric utilities in the eastern United States. CONSOL Coal Resources GP LLC operates as a general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as CNX Coal Resources LP and changed its name to CONSOL Coal Resources LP in November 2017. CONSOL Coal Resources LP was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania. CONSOL Coal Resources LP is a subsidiary of CONSOL Energy Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for New Wei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Wei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.