CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH (CCI) Shares Bought by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH were worth $3,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH by 1,321.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 2,760,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,092,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566,570 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH by 18.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,399,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $582,167,000 after acquiring an additional 844,554 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH by 19.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,331,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,547,000 after acquiring an additional 382,362 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH by 977.9% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 394,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,582,000 after acquiring an additional 358,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH by 13.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,901,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,974,000 after acquiring an additional 338,585 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $110.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH has a 12-month low of $98.85 and a 12-month high of $114.81.

CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 10.07%. CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $1.125 per share. This is a boost from CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $4.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH’s payout ratio is presently 86.60%.

In related news, Director Langenfeld Cynthia K. Christy bought 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $106.19 per share, with a total value of $95,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,424 shares in the company, valued at $2,699,774.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Garrison II sold 2,451 shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.96, for a total value of $279,315.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,632,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH in a report on Friday, July 20th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH in a report on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 19th. UBS Group set a $120.00 price objective on CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.67.

CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 60,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

