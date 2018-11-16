Cryptonex (CNX) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $5.82 Million

Cryptonex (CURRENCY:CNX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 16th. One Cryptonex coin can currently be bought for $1.67 or 0.00030266 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptonex, HitBTC and YoBit. Over the last seven days, Cryptonex has traded down 15.5% against the dollar. Cryptonex has a total market capitalization of $92.94 million and $5.82 million worth of Cryptonex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00008515 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00004316 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00017829 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00142337 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00230226 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $551.96 or 0.09985150 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00009943 BTC.

Cryptonex Profile

Cryptonex’s genesis date was August 14th, 2017. Cryptonex’s total supply is 107,001,410 coins and its circulating supply is 55,552,685 coins. Cryptonex’s official Twitter account is @Cryptonex_CNX and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cryptonex is cryptonex.org.

Cryptonex Coin Trading

Cryptonex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptonex, YoBit and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptonex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptonex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

