CT Real Estate Investment (CRT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.061 per share on Monday, December 17th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th.

Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of CT Real Estate Investment from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st.

