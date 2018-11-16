Curtiss-Wright (CW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research reissued their hold rating on shares of Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a $123.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Curtiss-Wright ended third quarter of 2018 on a mixed note. While the company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus estimate, revenues failed to meet the mark. Rising trade activities along with increasing need for replacing aging fleet with new airplanes has been fueling the company’s commercial aerospace business. As of Dec 2017, there are approximately 57 new reactors under construction across 15 countries, with approximately 158 planned and 351 proposed over the next several decades. However, cheap gas price has forced a number of nuclear plants to shut down in the United States, resulting in bleak prospects of the company’s nationwide power segment’s expansion. U.S. reactor operators have been facing increased security and post-Fukushima regulatory requirements over the past few years. The company underperformed the industry in the last one year.”

CW has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Curtiss-Wright from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 price objective on Curtiss-Wright and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Curtiss-Wright to $148.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Curtiss-Wright presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $134.89.

Shares of CW traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.47. 5,612 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,547. Curtiss-Wright has a 1 year low of $105.77 and a 1 year high of $143.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.40.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $595.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.93%.

In related news, Director S Marce Fuller sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.07, for a total value of $166,337.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,561,443.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 1,075.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 3rd quarter worth about $182,000. Institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

