CVD Equipment (CVV) Issues Earnings Results

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. CVD Equipment had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 million during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ CVV opened at $4.31 on Friday. CVD Equipment has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $13.50. The stock has a market cap of $27.34 million, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.81.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded CVD Equipment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th.

In other CVD Equipment news, CEO Leonard A. Rosenbaum bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $31,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 819,868 shares in the company, valued at $5,124,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVD Equipment Company Profile

CVD Equipment Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells equipment and process solutions used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, CVD/First Nano and SDC. The company offers chemical vapor deposition systems for use in the research, development, and manufacture of aerospace and medical components, semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial applications; and rapid thermal processing systems for use in implant activation, oxidation, silicide formation, and other processes.

