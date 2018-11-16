Cycling Coin Market Cap Hits $0.00 (CYC)

Cycling Coin (CURRENCY:CYC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. Cycling Coin has a market cap of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of Cycling Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cycling Coin has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar. One Cycling Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aston (ATX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00015684 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000078 BTC.

KZ Cash (KZC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00001234 BTC.

Onix (ONX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Cycling Coin Profile

Cycling Coin (CYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2014. Cycling Coin’s official Twitter account is @cyclingcoin.

Buying and Selling Cycling Coin

Cycling Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cycling Coin directly using U.S. dollars.

