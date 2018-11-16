CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (CBAY) Position Boosted by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 958,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 488,000 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics were worth $10,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 69.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,169,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,187,000 after purchasing an additional 478,524 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $1,298,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 45.7% in the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 88,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 27,600 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $12,667,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 33.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 113,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 28,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CBAY opened at $9.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $624.11 million, a PE ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 1.89. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $7.37 and a one year high of $15.59.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts anticipate that CymaBay Therapeutics Inc will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CBAY. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $17.00 price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $18.00 price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.75.

In other CymaBay Therapeutics news, CEO Sujal Shah bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.90 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

