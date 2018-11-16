CytomX Therapeutics Inc (CTMX) Holdings Boosted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) by 658.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 890,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 773,080 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CytomX Therapeutics were worth $16,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 174.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 12,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 58,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036 shares during the period. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 70,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 4,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Debanjan Ray sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sean A. Mccarthy sold 6,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $97,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,578 shares of company stock worth $550,757. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CTMX stock opened at $14.14 on Friday. CytomX Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $35.00.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.11). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 68.90% and a negative return on equity of 65.03%. The company had revenue of $12.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 million. On average, equities analysts predict that CytomX Therapeutics Inc will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CTMX. Zacks Investment Research cut CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine cut CytomX Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. BidaskClub cut CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. HC Wainwright began coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.88.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 anti-cancer target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel tumor antigen; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target.

