DA Davidson Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE)

Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson lowered their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for Lumentum in a report released on Tuesday, November 13th. DA Davidson analyst M. Kelleher now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.44. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Lumentum’s FY2019 earnings at $3.33 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.68 EPS.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $354.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.21 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LITE. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $99.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumentum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.32.

Shares of LITE opened at $41.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Lumentum has a 1-year low of $37.00 and a 1-year high of $74.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 149.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 9,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 21,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period.

In related news, insider Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total value of $129,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,200.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Penny Herscher sold 1,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total transaction of $63,357.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,838,946.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,108 shares of company stock valued at $570,740. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of optical and photonic products enabling optical networking and commercial laser. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers business segments. The OpComms segment includes modules and subsystems to support and maintain customers in the Telecom and Datacom markets.

