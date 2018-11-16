DA Davidson Comments on Inter Parfums, Inc.’s Q1 2019 Earnings (IPAR)

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) – Analysts at DA Davidson dropped their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for Inter Parfums in a report released on Tuesday, November 13th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.46. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ Q2 2019 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $177.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.14 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 7.74%. Inter Parfums’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup set a $64.00 target price on Inter Parfums and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 27th. Finally, BWS Financial upped their target price on Inter Parfums to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.80.

Shares of NASDAQ IPAR opened at $59.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.97, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.30. Inter Parfums has a 52 week low of $41.30 and a 52 week high of $67.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPAR. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Inter Parfums by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Inter Parfums news, insider Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $234,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 1,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.50, for a total value of $70,423.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,926. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

See Also: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.