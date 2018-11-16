DA Davidson Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Qorvo Inc (QRVO)

Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson lowered their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Qorvo in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 13th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $1.55 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.80. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.13. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 13.65% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. The firm had revenue of $884.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $855.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on QRVO. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Qorvo from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 6th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.96.

QRVO stock opened at $65.16 on Thursday. Qorvo has a fifty-two week low of $61.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.92.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Qorvo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Qorvo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. National Pension Service bought a new position in Qorvo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Qorvo by 2,381.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Qorvo by 216.5% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $75,184.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,194. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total value of $224,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 76,446 shares in the company, valued at $5,724,276.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,796 shares of company stock worth $2,577,670 in the last 90 days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

