DA Davidson Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for NEWTEK Business Services Corp (NEWT)

NEWTEK Business Services Corp (NASDAQ:NEWT) – Analysts at DA Davidson upped their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for NEWTEK Business Services in a report issued on Wednesday, November 14th. DA Davidson analyst P. Heckmann now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.40.

Get NEWTEK Business Services alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NEWT. BidaskClub upgraded NEWTEK Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Raymond James cut NEWTEK Business Services from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Singular Research restated a “not rated” rating on shares of NEWTEK Business Services in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NEWTEK Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Compass Point set a $19.00 price objective on NEWTEK Business Services and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NEWTEK Business Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Shares of NEWT opened at $19.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $370.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.34. NEWTEK Business Services has a 12 month low of $16.07 and a 12 month high of $24.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.38.

NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.85 million. NEWTEK Business Services had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 102.01%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEWT. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NEWTEK Business Services in the first quarter worth about $217,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of NEWTEK Business Services by 197.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 7,638 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of NEWTEK Business Services by 69.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 7,820 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of NEWTEK Business Services in the third quarter worth about $378,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of NEWTEK Business Services in the second quarter worth about $389,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.19% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from NEWTEK Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.26%. NEWTEK Business Services’s payout ratio is 108.47%.

NEWTEK Business Services Company Profile

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

Featured Article: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for NEWTEK Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEWTEK Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.