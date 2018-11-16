Daimler (DAI) PT Set at €73.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Daimler (ETR:DAI) received a €73.00 ($84.88) target price from research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report released on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 42.97% from the company’s current price.

DAI has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on Daimler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €76.00 ($88.37) price objective on Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €77.00 ($89.53) price objective on Daimler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €58.00 ($67.44) price objective on Daimler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €63.57 ($73.91).

Shares of DAI opened at €51.06 ($59.37) on Wednesday. Daimler has a 52-week low of €59.01 ($68.62) and a 52-week high of €76.36 ($88.79).

About Daimler

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the smart and Mercedes me brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

