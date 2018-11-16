Dakota Wealth Management Buys New Stake in Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd (MHN)

Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd (NYSE:MHN) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 107,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 6,880 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 133,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 13,690 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 185,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 26,460 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its stake in Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd by 850.2% in the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 169,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 151,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd in the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MHN stock opened at $11.83 on Friday. Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd has a twelve month low of $11.62 and a twelve month high of $13.93.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a $0.0445 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th.

