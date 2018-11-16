Dakota Wealth Management Buys Shares of 68,675 MFS Intermediate Income Trust (MIN)

Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 68,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MIN. Creative Planning bought a new stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $322,000. 36.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MIN opened at $3.64 on Friday. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a twelve month low of $3.62 and a twelve month high of $4.21.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.029 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.56%.

About MFS Intermediate Income Trust

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

