Dakota Wealth Management Invests $202,000 in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) Stock

Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Tufton Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,132,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $186.07 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $176.32 and a 52-week high of $205.47.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Dakota Wealth Management Invests $202,000 in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) Stock” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/16/dakota-wealth-management-invests-202000-in-ishares-core-sp-mid-cap-etf-ijh-stock.html.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Story: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.