Daniel A. Cartwright Sells 40,000 Shares of TherapeuticsMD Inc (TXMD) Stock

TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD) CFO Daniel A. Cartwright sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total value of $194,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of TXMD opened at $5.10 on Friday. TherapeuticsMD Inc has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $7.66. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 1.40.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. TherapeuticsMD had a negative return on equity of 102.15% and a negative net margin of 757.59%. The business had revenue of $3.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that TherapeuticsMD Inc will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TXMD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $26.00 target price on TherapeuticsMD and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Oppenheimer set a $12.00 target price on TherapeuticsMD and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TherapeuticsMD from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 84.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 27,081 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 96.3% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the second quarter worth approximately $156,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the second quarter worth approximately $6,018,000. 66.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's health care product company. Its pipeline of hormone therapy drug candidates include TX-001HR, a combination of estradiol and progesterone drug candidate under clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms due to menopause; TX-002HR, a natural progesterone formulation for the treatment of secondary amenorrhea without the potentially allergenic component of peanut oil; and TX-004HR, an applicator-free vaginal estradiol softgel drug candidate for the treatment of moderate to severe dyspareunia, a symptom of vulvar and vaginal atrophy in post-menopausal women with vaginal linings that do not receive enough estrogen.

