Datawatch (DWCH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Datawatch (NASDAQ:DWCH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01, Morningstar.com reports. Datawatch had a negative net margin of 21.61% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. The business had revenue of $11.59 million for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ DWCH traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,416. Datawatch has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $14.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $166.55 million, a P/E ratio of -118.72 and a beta of 1.55.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DWCH shares. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Datawatch in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Datawatch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. EuroPacific Canada started coverage on shares of Datawatch in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Datawatch from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Datawatch currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Symmetry Peak Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datawatch in the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. S Squared Technology LLC raised its position in shares of Datawatch by 55.1% in the third quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 228,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 81,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Datawatch by 217.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 22,957 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Datawatch during the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Datawatch during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,378,000. 37.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Datawatch Company Profile

Datawatch Corporation designs, develops, markets, and distributes business computer software products to self-service data preparation and visual data discovery markets in the United States and internationally. Its software solutions allow organizations to access, analyze, and visualize their information.

