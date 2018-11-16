David Hagan Sells 15,000 Shares of Boingo Wireless Inc (WIFI) Stock

Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) CEO David Hagan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total value of $382,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 521,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,309,146.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

David Hagan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 12th, David Hagan sold 30,000 shares of Boingo Wireless stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $916,800.00.

On Tuesday, September 11th, David Hagan sold 19,833 shares of Boingo Wireless stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.43, for a total value of $663,017.19.

On Thursday, September 13th, David Hagan sold 59,500 shares of Boingo Wireless stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.28, for a total value of $1,980,160.00.

On Thursday, August 16th, David Hagan sold 59,500 shares of Boingo Wireless stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $1,845,095.00.

Shares of WIFI stock opened at $24.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Boingo Wireless Inc has a 52-week low of $20.02 and a 52-week high of $35.98.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $65.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.32 million. Boingo Wireless had a negative return on equity of 2.53% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Boingo Wireless Inc will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on WIFI. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Boingo Wireless from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Roth Capital set a $32.00 price target on Boingo Wireless and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Boingo Wireless from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Boingo Wireless presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.63.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WIFI. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 31.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 128,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after purchasing an additional 30,576 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 58.2% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 10,122 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boingo Wireless in the third quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Boingo Wireless in the third quarter valued at approximately $805,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boingo Wireless in the third quarter valued at approximately $324,000. 95.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boingo Wireless

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices. It designs, builds, monitors, and maintains distributed antenna systems (DAS), Wi-Fi, and small cell networks at managed and operated hotspot locations, such as airports, transportation hubs, stadiums, arenas, military bases, universities, convention centers, and office campuses in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia; and offers software applications and solutions to access its Wi-Fi network of approximately 1.5 million hotspots.

