David Jarzynka Sells 27,896 Shares of Brooks Automation, Inc (BRKS) Stock

Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) VP David Jarzynka sold 27,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $862,823.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,316.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

David Jarzynka also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

On Monday, November 5th, David Jarzynka sold 1,661 shares of Brooks Automation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $52,753.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKS opened at $29.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.16. Brooks Automation, Inc has a 52 week low of $21.75 and a 52 week high of $39.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

BRKS has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Brooks Automation from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Brooks Automation from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brooks Automation has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Brooks Automation by 11.8% in the second quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 15,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Brooks Automation by 5.2% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 35,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Brooks Automation by 13.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its stake in Brooks Automation by 3.1% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 65,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Brooks Automation by 4.7% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 47,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/16/david-jarzynka-sells-27896-shares-of-brooks-automation-inc-brks-stock.html.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various applications and markets. It operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers critical automated transport, vacuum, and contamination controls solutions and services.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.