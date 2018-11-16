David Kelly Purchases 17,900 Shares of Cardinal Energy Ltd (CJ) Stock

Cardinal Energy Ltd (TSE:CJ) insider David Kelly purchased 17,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$3.18 per share, with a total value of C$56,922.00.

David Kelly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 14th, David Kelly purchased 13,200 shares of Cardinal Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$3.08 per share, with a total value of C$40,656.00.

On Friday, November 9th, David Kelly purchased 7,400 shares of Cardinal Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$3.26 per share, with a total value of C$24,124.00.

On Monday, October 1st, David Kelly sold 10,105 shares of Cardinal Energy stock.

CJ traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$3.18. The stock had a trading volume of 711,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,618. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.50. Cardinal Energy Ltd has a 52 week low of C$2.96 and a 52 week high of C$5.89.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.21%. Cardinal Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -60.61%.

A number of research analysts have commented on CJ shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Cardinal Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a research report on Friday, October 5th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Cardinal Energy from C$7.00 to C$6.75 in a research report on Friday, October 5th. GMP Securities decreased their price objective on Cardinal Energy from C$7.25 to C$6.25 in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Cardinal Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 5th.

Cardinal Energy Company Profile

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada. It holds interests in the Wainwright, Bantry, Mitsue, and Grande Prairie properties. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

