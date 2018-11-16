DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (DBVT) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “DBV Technologies SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops products and immunotherapies for the diagnosis and treatment of various food allergies, including milk and peanut. The Company delivers biological immunoactive compounds, such as allergens, to the immune system by targeting the antigen-presenting cells present in skin. DBV Technologies SA is headquartered in Bagneux, France. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on DBVT. BidaskClub upgraded shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

Shares of DBVT stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.67. 256,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,085. DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S has a 12-month low of $16.03 and a 12-month high of $26.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $942.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exane Asset Management grew its stake in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,009,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,604,000 after buying an additional 901,800 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 74,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,325,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,775,000 after buying an additional 18,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 312,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,014,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.64% of the company’s stock.

About DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults.

