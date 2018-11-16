DCC (DCC) PT Raised to GBX 8,640

DCC (LON:DCC) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 8,380 ($109.50) to GBX 8,640 ($112.90) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 49.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt decreased their price target on DCC from GBX 8,149 ($106.48) to GBX 7,048 ($92.09) and set an “add” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on DCC from GBX 7,800 ($101.92) to GBX 8,100 ($105.84) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 8,540 ($111.59) price target on shares of DCC in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 9,500 ($124.13) price target on shares of DCC in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on DCC from GBX 8,900 ($116.29) to GBX 8,500 ($111.07) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 8,157.25 ($106.59).

Shares of DCC stock opened at GBX 5,795 ($75.72) on Wednesday. DCC has a one year low of GBX 6,490 ($84.80) and a one year high of GBX 7,762.50 ($101.43).

About DCC

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment engages in the procurement, sale, marketing, and distribution of LPG; operation of retail petrol stations; and reselling of fuel cards.

