DE Burlo Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 92,200 TJX Companies Inc (TJX)

DE Burlo Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 92,200 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $10,328,000. TJX Companies accounts for about 1.9% of DE Burlo Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in TJX Companies by 163.9% in the third quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 132,870 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $14,884,000 after acquiring an additional 82,516 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in TJX Companies by 13.5% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 80,656 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $9,035,000 after acquiring an additional 9,608 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 20.8% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 42,354 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after acquiring an additional 7,306 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its stake in TJX Companies by 2.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 64,883 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $7,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. 90.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TJX. Citigroup boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $48.00 to $55.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $41.50 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $52.50 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.08.

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $52.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.65. TJX Companies Inc has a one year low of $34.38 and a one year high of $56.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.64.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.66% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 38.61%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, accent furniture, lamps, rugs, wall décor, decorative accessories, giftware, lighting, soft home, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry; and other merchandise.

