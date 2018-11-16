DE Burlo Group Inc. Has $5.69 Million Position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC)

DE Burlo Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 219.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,900 shares during the period. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $5,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 10.1% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 2.4% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 27,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% during the third quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,424,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 16.8% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $110.00 price objective on Marathon Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Barclays assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.38.

NYSE:MPC opened at $65.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $44.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.50. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 12-month low of $60.95 and a 12-month high of $88.45.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $23.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.20 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.42%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Speedway, and Midstream. It refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its six refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

