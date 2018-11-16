Debenhams (DBHSY) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

Debenhams (OTCMKTS:DBHSY) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Debenhams from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Debenhams from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS DBHSY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.27. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,858. The company has a market cap of $104.67 million, a PE ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.69. Debenhams has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Debenhams Company Profile

Debenhams plc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises a range of department stores in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Denmark, and internationally. The company offers products in the categories of women's wear, men's wear, children's wear, lingerie, accessories, beauty, gift, home, furniture, electrical, and others.

