Debenhams Plc (DEB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Debenhams Plc (LON:DEB) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 22.70 ($0.30).

DEB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Debenhams from GBX 26 ($0.34) to GBX 18 ($0.24) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Peel Hunt restated a “sell” rating on shares of Debenhams in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Debenhams from GBX 19 ($0.25) to GBX 15 ($0.20) and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Debenhams in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th.

In other Debenhams news, insider Sergio Bucher acquired 1,192,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of £95,425.52 ($124,690.34).

Shares of Debenhams stock traded up GBX 0.26 ($0.00) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 6.97 ($0.09). The stock had a trading volume of 25,355,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,850,000. Debenhams has a twelve month low of GBX 25.46 ($0.33) and a twelve month high of GBX 55.60 ($0.73).

Debenhams plc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises a range of department stores in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Denmark, and internationally. The company offers products in the categories of women's wear, men's wear, children's wear, lingerie, accessories, beauty, gift, home, furniture, electrical, and others.

