Del Taco Restaurants Inc (TACO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $157.57 Million

Brokerages expect that Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO) will post sales of $157.57 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Del Taco Restaurants’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $156.50 million to $158.60 million. Del Taco Restaurants posted sales of $146.54 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants will report full year sales of $505.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $504.70 million to $506.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $532.28 million, with estimates ranging from $529.60 million to $535.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Del Taco Restaurants.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $117.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.84 million. Del Taco Restaurants had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share.

TACO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 59.2% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 151,641 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 56,400 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 1.0% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 401,990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,700,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 113.4% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 38,771 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 20,603 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants during the second quarter worth approximately $3,344,000. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. grew its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 30.8% during the second quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 148,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TACO traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.31. The stock had a trading volume of 403,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $424.09 million, a PE ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.07. Del Taco Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $9.45 and a fifty-two week high of $14.83.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of January 2, 2018, it operated 312 company-operated and 252 franchise-operated Del Taco restaurants located in 14 states, including 1 franchise-operated unit in Guam.

