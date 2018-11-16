Delek Logistics Partners (DKL) PT Raised to $33.00

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) had its target price upped by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $31.00 to $33.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.38% from the stock’s current price.

DKL has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Delek Logistics Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Delek Logistics Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Delek Logistics Partners has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Shares of NYSE:DKL traded down $0.58 on Wednesday, hitting $30.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,498. Delek Logistics Partners has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $35.50. The stock has a market cap of $760.70 million, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.20.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.16). Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 13.52% and a negative return on equity of 83.79%. The business had revenue of $164.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.10 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Delek Logistics Partners will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,193,828 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,590,000 after buying an additional 6,801 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,591,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,137,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,008,000. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,054,000. 23.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling. The Pipelines and Transportation segment consists of assets, including pipelines and trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering and crude oil, intermediate and finished products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler and El Dorado refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

