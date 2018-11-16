DeltaChain Market Cap Reaches $75,122.00 (DELTA)

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 16th. Over the last seven days, DeltaChain has traded 12.9% higher against the dollar. DeltaChain has a total market capitalization of $75,122.00 and $3,228.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeltaChain token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Hotbit and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DeltaChain alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00005525 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00038821 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00059166 BTC.

OWNDATA (OWN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000057 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00001221 BTC.

PRASM (PSM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000026 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000301 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000293 BTC.

AiLink Token (ALI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About DeltaChain

DeltaChain is a token. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,479,488,833 tokens. DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeltaChain’s official message board is medium.com/@deltachain. The official website for DeltaChain is deltachain.tech.

DeltaChain Token Trading

DeltaChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeltaChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeltaChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeltaChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.