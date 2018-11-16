Denali Therapeutics (DNLI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott

Posted by on Nov 16th, 2018

Share on StockTwits

Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Denali Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of DNLI stock opened at $18.78 on Monday. Denali Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.32 and a 52-week high of $25.79. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.19.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, insider Ryan J. Watts sold 18,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $330,928.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan J. Watts sold 18,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $349,426.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,501 shares of company stock worth $1,392,118 over the last 90 days. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 15,947 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $3,309,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $20,753,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 5,364.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 10,729 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $285,000. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Analyst Recommendations for Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply