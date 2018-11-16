Denali Therapeutics (DNLI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Denali Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of DNLI stock opened at $18.78 on Monday. Denali Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.32 and a 52-week high of $25.79. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.19.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, insider Ryan J. Watts sold 18,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $330,928.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan J. Watts sold 18,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $349,426.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,501 shares of company stock worth $1,392,118 over the last 90 days. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 15,947 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $3,309,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $20,753,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 5,364.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 10,729 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $285,000. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

