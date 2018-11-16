Desjardins Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (D)

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D) – Equities researchers at Desjardins cut their Q4 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust in a report released on Monday, November 12th. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.41. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2019 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.21. The business had revenue of C$69.74 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st were given a $0.083 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 30th.

