Deutsche Bank (DB) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Finds

News stories about Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) have been trending somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Deutsche Bank earned a news sentiment score of 1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the bank an news buzz score of 6 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

NYSE DB traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.81. The company had a trading volume of 3,238,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,060,501. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Deutsche Bank has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $20.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a PE ratio of -16.35 and a beta of 1.35.

DB has been the subject of several research reports. equinet restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Commerzbank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Deutsche Bank Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

