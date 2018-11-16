DEUTSCHE POST A/S (DPSGY) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Deutsche Post AG provides logistics services primarily in Germany, Europe, America, Asia Pacific and Other regions. The company’s operating segment consists of Post-eCommerce-Parcel; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight and Supply Chain. The PeP division provides mail products, advertising mail, press products, import/export, philately and postbus services as well as eCommerce-parcel services. Express division offers courier and express services. Global Forwarding Freight division provides transports goods by rail, road, air and sea; full, part and less than truckload freight services and intermodal transport services. Supply Chain division provides supply chain logistics solutions which include warehousing, distribution, managed transport, value-added services and supply chain management and consulting services; business process outsourcing and marketing communications solutions. Deutsche Post AG is headquartered in Bonn, Germany. “

Get DEUTSCHE POST A/S alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised DEUTSCHE POST A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. DEUTSCHE POST A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

DPSGY opened at $32.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.32. DEUTSCHE POST A/S has a 52-week low of $30.67 and a 52-week high of $50.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

About DEUTSCHE POST A/S

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DEUTSCHE POST A/S (DPSGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DEUTSCHE POST A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DEUTSCHE POST A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.