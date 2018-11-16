Deutsche Wohnen (DWNI) Given a €42.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) received a €42.00 ($48.84) price target from investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.04% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on DWNI. Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($53.49) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($54.65) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Independent Research set a €43.00 ($50.00) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays set a €39.60 ($46.05) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Wohnen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €43.86 ($51.00).

Shares of FRA DWNI opened at €40.76 ($47.40) on Wednesday. Deutsche Wohnen has a 52 week low of €30.48 ($35.44) and a 52 week high of €38.09 ($44.29).

About Deutsche Wohnen

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units, as well as operates 51 nursing home facilities with approximately 6,700 beds.

