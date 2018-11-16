Deutsche Wohnen (DWNI) Given a €46.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) has been assigned a €46.00 ($53.49) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.91% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.00 ($53.49) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €47.00 ($54.65) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €41.00 ($47.67) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($53.49) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Wohnen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €43.86 ($51.00).

Get Deutsche Wohnen alerts:

Shares of DWNI stock opened at €40.74 ($47.37) on Wednesday. Deutsche Wohnen has a 52 week low of €30.48 ($35.44) and a 52 week high of €38.09 ($44.29).

About Deutsche Wohnen

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units, as well as operates 51 nursing home facilities with approximately 6,700 beds.

Recommended Story: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.