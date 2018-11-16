DexCom, Inc. (DXCM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $138.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DXCM shares. Northland Securities upgraded shares of DexCom from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Oppenheimer set a $150.00 price objective on shares of DexCom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of DexCom to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 25,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.62, for a total transaction of $3,661,591.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 2,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total transaction of $340,832.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 172,700 shares of company stock worth $24,419,880. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the 3rd quarter worth $124,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. HPM Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000.

Shares of DXCM stock traded up $2.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $138.15. 1,419,967 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,175,177. DexCom has a 1-year low of $51.04 and a 1-year high of $152.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -238.19 and a beta of 0.60.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.29. DexCom had a net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $266.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.72 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that DexCom will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G5 mobile continuous glucose monitoring system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

