DHT (DHT) vs. Navios Maritime Acquisition (NNA) Head to Head Comparison

DHT (NYSE:DHT) and Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.7% of DHT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.2% of Navios Maritime Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for DHT and Navios Maritime Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DHT 0 0 7 0 3.00 Navios Maritime Acquisition 1 0 0 0 1.00

DHT presently has a consensus target price of $6.20, indicating a potential upside of 34.78%. Given DHT’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe DHT is more favorable than Navios Maritime Acquisition.

Dividends

DHT pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Navios Maritime Acquisition pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. DHT pays out 61.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Navios Maritime Acquisition pays out -4.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares DHT and Navios Maritime Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DHT -23.10% -6.95% -3.55% Navios Maritime Acquisition -45.63% -17.33% -4.95%

Risk and Volatility

DHT has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Navios Maritime Acquisition has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DHT and Navios Maritime Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DHT $355.05 million 1.86 $6.60 million $0.13 35.38 Navios Maritime Acquisition $227.29 million 3.92 -$78.89 million ($1.80) -3.43

DHT has higher revenue and earnings than Navios Maritime Acquisition. Navios Maritime Acquisition is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DHT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

DHT beats Navios Maritime Acquisition on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of February 6, 2018, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers and 2 Aframaxes with deadweight tons of 8,590,740. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Navios Maritime Acquisition

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns a fleet of crude oil, refined petroleum product, and chemical tankers. It charters its vessels to oil companies, refiners, and large vessel operators under long, medium, and short term charters. As of April 2, 2018, the compnay's fleet consisted of a total of 35 double-hulled tanker vessels aggregating approximately 3.6 million deadweight tons, which included 7 very large crude carrier tankers, 8 Long Range 1 product tankers, 18 Medium Range 2 product tankers, and 2 chemical tankers. Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation was founded in 2008 and is based in Monaco.

